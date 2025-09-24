Kyrgyzstan and UK get down to business on key cooperation fronts

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 24. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Meder Abakirov, and the UK Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Nicholas Bowler, discussed priority areas of Kyrgyz-UK cooperation in the economic, trade and investment, banking, and mining sectors, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Special attention was given to the progress of a project with Concrete Canvas on building a plant, cooperation with the UK Export Finance (UKEF), and collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on developing Kyrgyzstan’s Critical Minerals Sector Strategy.

The parties also expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to continue working on high-level visits and negotiations to maintain political dialogue.

UK Export Finance provides support to companies seeking to enter global markets by offering financing and risk management tools in partnership with private financial institutions. Public and private buyers worldwide can access UKEF’s mechanisms, provided that at least 20 percent of the project value consists of UK goods or services.

Earlier, UKEF signaled readiness to provide Kyrgyzstan with up to 1.8 billion pounds (about $2.3 billion).

Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Kyrgyzstan annually exports around $1 billion worth of gold to the UK.