Latvian and Dutch FM leaders hash out security and partnership matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Latvian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andžejs Viļumsons held talks in Riga with Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, who arrived for a working visit, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Latvia and the Netherlands, challenges to European security, and continued support for Ukraine. The two officials also addressed the situation in the Middle East and Latvia’s preparations for its upcoming term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2026–2027.

State Secretary Viļumsons expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for its ongoing contribution to the security of the Baltic region.

The officials further exchanged views on the implications of increased national defense spending for both countries, particularly in the context of budget consolidation. They also highlighted the importance of innovation in the work of diplomatic services to adapt to changing global challenges.