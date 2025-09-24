Kazakhstan’s food industry expands notably in 8M2025

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

In the first 8 months of 2025, Kazakhstan's food production rose by 10.1 percent to 2.5 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion), and beverage production grew by 7.1 percent to 813 billion tenge ($1.46 billion), driven by significant increases in sugar, canned meat, vegetable oil, sausages, and butter output. The Ministry of National Economy projects continued growth by the end of 9 months.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register