Kazakhstan’s food industry expands notably in 8M2025
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan
In the first 8 months of 2025, Kazakhstan's food production rose by 10.1 percent to 2.5 trillion tenge ($4.5 billion), and beverage production grew by 7.1 percent to 813 billion tenge ($1.46 billion), driven by significant increases in sugar, canned meat, vegetable oil, sausages, and butter output. The Ministry of National Economy projects continued growth by the end of 9 months.
