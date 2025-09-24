Iran dismisses fears of global economic isolation amid snapback mechanism move

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The activation of the 'snapback' mechanism, which envisages the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, won't isolate the Iranian economy from the global one, Iranian MP Mojtaba Zonnuri told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the activation doesn't meet the interest of any party, and if economic relations with the world are possible under normal circumstances, this is more suitable for Iran.

The 'snapback' mechanism will also have certain problems and create obstacles for Iran; however, these won't be unilateral steps, he explained.

Zonnuri said that Iran was ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency even after the bombing of nuclear facilities, and if the 'snapback' mechanism is activated, the minimum that Iran will do is to suspend cooperation with the agency.

The MP added that if the 'snapback' mechanism is activated, Iran should further strengthen its relations with regional and eastern countries.

The UN Security Council has voted to restore sanctions that had been suspended following the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The decision has been backed by the US, the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reinstated on September 26.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.

