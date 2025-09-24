Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 24 September 2025 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $1.76, or 2.53 percent, on September 23 from the previous level to $71.22 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $1.73, or 2.55 percent, to $69.65 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1.64, or 2.95 percent, to $57.26 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a growth of $1.66, or 2.49 percent, to $68.41 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

