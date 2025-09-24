Kazakhstan talks leadership and education reforms shaped by universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Universities form leadership and influence reforms in the field of education, Deputy Vice-Rector for Academic Planning and Budget at Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev University, Aida Sagintayeva said at the Eurasian University Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

She emphasized the importance of professional development for university leaders and engaging universities in research to foster effective leadership and support educational policy.

Sagintayeva highlighted the university's programs aimed at strengthening the managerial and professional skills of senior administrators, including vice-rectors and deans.

"We have developed a program that provides tools for governance, strategic management, finance, human resources, marketing, and many other key skills required by university leadership," she stressed.

More than 500 university leaders have already completed the training, and many have taken up leadership positions in ministries and other institutions, putting their acquired knowledge into practice and implementing reforms.

Sagintayeva emphasized the dual role of universities and researchers, highlighting that their mission extends beyond the mere transmission of knowledge to the cultivation of visionary leadership poised to drive profound and transformative changes within higher education.

