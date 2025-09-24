Today, national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing, and the production of official statistical data in accordance with international standards and on the basis of innovative approaches is constantly in the spotlight, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the "Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects", Trend reports.

"In addition, contemporary challenges such as artificial intelligence necessitate the development of new methodologies, tools and approaches in the field of statistics, and require a correct definition of future goals. Effective international cooperation and the correct assessment of its capabilities are essential for the realization of these goals. We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the field of official statistics. Our country strives to contribute to the global development agenda by actively collaborating with leading states and international organizations in this direction," said President Ilham Aliyev.