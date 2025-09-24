Uzbekistan faces ongoing dip in natural gas output

Uzbekistan’s natural gas output continued to decline in 2025, totaling 28.9 billion cubic meters over the first eight months of the year — down from both 2024 and 2023 levels. Despite the slowdown in gas production, the country’s industrial structure remains dominated by manufacturing, which accounted for 85 percent of total output.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register