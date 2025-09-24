Uzbekistan faces ongoing dip in natural gas output
Uzbekistan’s natural gas output continued to decline in 2025, totaling 28.9 billion cubic meters over the first eight months of the year — down from both 2024 and 2023 levels. Despite the slowdown in gas production, the country’s industrial structure remains dominated by manufacturing, which accounted for 85 percent of total output.
