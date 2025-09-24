Latvia’s Zemgale takes spotlight in annual diplomatic tour

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Today, 49 heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Latvia are taking part in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' annual regional tour, focusing on the Zemgale region, in southern Latvia, Trend reports.

The initiative aims to strengthen bilateral ties by showcasing the region’s investment potential, economic development, tourism prospects, and rich cultural heritage.

The tour began this morning in Bauska, where the diplomats were welcomed by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andžejs Viļumsons, at the historic Bauska Castle. There, they met with the Chair of the Bauska Municipal Council, Aivars Mačeks, and Deputy Chair, Linda Abu Meri, for a roundtable discussion on regional cooperation, business opportunities, and current and future infrastructure projects.

As part of the program, ambassadors are visiting local enterprises, including the Bauskas Alus brewery, known for its traditional Latvian beer, and the Rundāle Water Mill, an example of restored industrial heritage.

The delegation is also stopping by the “Miķelis” guesthouse and recreation complex, where they are being introduced to the authentic Zemgale farmstead lifestyle and offered tastings of locally produced food.

The day continues with guided tours of Rundāle Castle, one of Latvia’s most iconic baroque landmarks, and Abgunste Manor, a revitalized estate now serving as a cultural and arts venue.

This is the latest in a series of annual regional trips organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the diplomatic corps. The tradition began over a decade ago to give foreign representatives a closer look at Latvia beyond the capital.

In recent years, the ambassadors have visited Kurzeme, Vidzeme, Latgale, and Sēlija, with Zemgale now returning to the spotlight.

Currently, Latvia hosts diplomatic missions from 136 countries, along with 14 international organizations. Today’s tour is a key opportunity to promote regional development, attract foreign investment, and deepen international engagement with Latvia’s dynamic and diverse communities.

