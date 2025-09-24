Iran’s Cheshmeh Khosh oil field sees production surge

Oil production at Iran’s Cheshmeh Khosh field has risen to about 115,000 barrels per day, supported by a newly launched mobile desalination facility. Despite sanctions and international pressures, ongoing investments in the field are expected to push daily output to around 120,000 barrels by the end of the year.

