Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva today shared a video from behind the scenes at the UN General Assembly in New York, offering a glimpse of the informal exchange between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The footage reflects President Ilham Aliyev’s high international standing, built on his remarkable achievements. It is President Ilham Aliyev who has performed a true transformation, turning Azerbaijan over the past 20 years into a successful, modern, and strong state.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved a historic Victory in the 44-day war and restored its sovereignty. He built and presented to the world a modern, professional 21st-century Army. Under his leadership, a strong economy was built, providing the foundation for the country’s current prosperity.

His personal leadership has been decisive in shaping Azerbaijan’s global image. The country has reached historic heights under the President's guidance. Azerbaijan was elected to the UN Security Council. Moreover, as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the country effectively revitalized the world’s second-largest international organization, among many other achievements.

The strength, leadership, authority, and personal excellence of President Ilham Aliyev clearly impress Donald Trump. The U.S. president has not hesitated to openly convey his admiration and respect for the Azerbaijani leader - as reflected in this footage from New York.