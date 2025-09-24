Azerbaijani Statistical Committee narrates its dev't addressing new demands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan has been developed in accordance with new requirements, the committee's chairman, Tahir Budagov, said at the 3rd International Statistical Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, 16 countries joined in person, three countries joined online, and the current forum, which is also attended by 10 international organizations.

The chairman noted that in recent years, against the backdrop of global, political, and social processes, making quick decisions and organizing reliable statistics pose new and more complex tasks for us today.

"The Azerbaijan Statistical Committee has strived for serious progress in recent years and has been developed in accordance with new requirements through serious reforms," he explained.

