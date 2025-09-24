Azerbaijani state agency director praises int'l forums' pros for nation's universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ International forums create new opportunities for Azerbaijani universities, Ulkar Sattarova, the Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education in Azerbaijan, told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Universities Summit, Trend reports.

"The existing affiliations are firmly entrenched and will be augmented through the forthcoming summit," she noted.

The director pointed out that the summit is a golden opportunity for university leaders and staff to cast their nets wide and expand their professional circles.

"It fosters the development of joint scientific publications and collaborative projects, while also boosting the exchange of international students and faculty," she added.

