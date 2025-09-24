Kyrgyzstan elevates remittances to Azerbaijan in 6M2025

Personal remittances from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan totaled $1.7 million in the first half of 2025. This represents a 30 percent increase, or $387,000, compared to the same period in 2024. Kyrgyzstan accounted for 0.3 percent of all remittances sent to Azerbaijan during this time.

