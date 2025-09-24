Kazakhstan and China's Henan Group set to cultivate success in agri ventures
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture, Yermek Kenzhehanuly, met with representatives of Henan Agriculture Investment Group to discuss joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector. Key plans include building a grain processing plant, launching a sugar factory, and opening a poultry farm. The ministry pledged full support to these initiatives to strengthen Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in agriculture.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy