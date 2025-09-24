Kazakhstan and China's Henan Group set to cultivate success in agri ventures

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Agriculture, Yermek Kenzhehanuly, met with representatives of Henan Agriculture Investment Group to discuss joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector. Key plans include building a grain processing plant, launching a sugar factory, and opening a poultry farm. The ministry pledged full support to these initiatives to strengthen Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in agriculture.

