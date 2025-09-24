Kazakhstan sets sights on nearly doubling oil refining capacity by 2040

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, met with KazMunayGas and refinery leaders to fast-track projects expanding oil refining capacity under the new development plan through 2040. The goal is to nearly double refining volumes, deepen hydrocarbon processing, reduce raw-material dependence, and boost production of fuels and petrochemicals for domestic use and export.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register