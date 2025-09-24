Kazakhstan sets sights on nearly doubling oil refining capacity by 2040
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, met with KazMunayGas and refinery leaders to fast-track projects expanding oil refining capacity under the new development plan through 2040. The goal is to nearly double refining volumes, deepen hydrocarbon processing, reduce raw-material dependence, and boost production of fuels and petrochemicals for domestic use and export.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy