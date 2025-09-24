Azerbaijan portrays statistics as cornerstone for predicting society’s future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Statistics create the basic basis for predicting the past, present, and future of not only the economy, but all sectors of society, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 3rd International Statistical Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The prime minister also noted that digital development, IT technologies, and artificial intelligence are making statistics more accurate, flexible, and accessible.

"Discussion of new projects and approaches at this forum will contribute to further improvement of the field," he added.