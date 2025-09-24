Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 24

Economy Materials 24 September 2025 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 24

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 24, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up compared to September 23.

The official rate for $1 is 587,530 rials, while one euro is valued at 693,190 rials. On September 23, the euro was priced at 683,988 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 24

Rial on September 23

1 US dollar

USD

587,530

580,996

1 British pound

GBP

794,132

784,465

1 Swiss franc

CHF

741,525

732,111

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,831

61,947

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,362

58,420

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,874

91,644

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,617

6,579

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,981

158,202

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,923,902

1,903,260

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,632

205,582

100 Japanese yen

JPY

397,364

392,976

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,550

74,778

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,526,741

1,509,891

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

424,679

420,529

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

344,045

340,500

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,077

33,476

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,184

14,043

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,024

6,950

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,409

159,614

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,834

44,368

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

387,699

382,841

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,675

154,932

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,562,580

1,545,202

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

457,714

452,801

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

482,417

477,366

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,426

19,213

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

280

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,391

411,007

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,851

107,500

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,605

81,666

100 Thai baht

THB

1,843,486

1,827,628

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,938

138,264

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

421,287

417,227

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

821,287

819,458

1 euro

EUR

693,190

683,988

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,969

106,963

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,821

213,471

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,288

35,031

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,574

8,424

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,537

171,630

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

345,604

341,763

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,025,836

1,020,428

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,884

62,095

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,435

166,156

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,502

3,502

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,216 rials and $1 costs 719,774 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,482 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,810 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,02 -1,05 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

