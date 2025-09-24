Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 24, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up compared to September 23.

The official rate for $1 is 587,530 rials, while one euro is valued at 693,190 rials. On September 23, the euro was priced at 683,988 rials.

Currency Rial on September 24 Rial on September 23 1 US dollar USD 587,530 580,996 1 British pound GBP 794,132 784,465 1 Swiss franc CHF 741,525 732,111 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,831 61,947 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,362 58,420 1 Danish krone DKK 92,874 91,644 1 Indian rupee INR 6,617 6,579 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,981 158,202 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,923,902 1,903,260 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,632 205,582 100 Japanese yen JPY 397,364 392,976 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,550 74,778 1 Omani rial OMR 1,526,741 1,509,891 1 Canadian dollar CAD 424,679 420,529 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 344,045 340,500 1 South African rand ZAR 34,077 33,476 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,184 14,043 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,024 6,950 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,409 159,614 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,834 44,368 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 387,699 382,841 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,675 154,932 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,562,580 1,545,202 1 Singapore dollar SGD 457,714 452,801 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 482,417 477,366 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,426 19,213 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 280 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,391 411,007 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,851 107,500 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,605 81,666 100 Thai baht THB 1,843,486 1,827,628 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,938 138,264 1,000 South Korean won KRW 421,287 417,227 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 821,287 819,458 1 euro EUR 693,190 683,988 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,969 106,963 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,821 213,471 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,288 35,031 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,574 8,424 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,537 171,630 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 345,604 341,763 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,025,836 1,020,428 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,884 62,095 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,435 166,156 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,502 3,502

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,216 rials and $1 costs 719,774 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,482 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,810 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,02 -1,05 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

