Georgia confirms participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić met today in New York, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, with Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

The parties discussed issues important for enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Đurić recalled that Serbia and Georgia this year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and emphasized that he is proud of the fact that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship, as well as on the cultural, religious, and historical closeness of the two peoples.

He stressed that there is significant room for strengthening economic cooperation, to which, according to him, the recently established direct air route Belgrade–Tbilisi will greatly contribute.

Minister Đurić welcomed Georgia’s decision to participate in the Specialized Expo 2027 in Belgrade and expressed confidence that this event will further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by the President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Marko Čadež.