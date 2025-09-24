Azerbaijan rolls out top social networks taking over its market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The hustle and bustle of Azerbaijani users on the social network “Instagram” saw a jump of 8.69 percentage points in July this year, compared to the previous month, bringing the total to a solid 42.7 percent.

Data obtained by Trend from the Global Stats center shows that Facebook is running a close second. During the reporting month, the share of this platform took a bit of a nosedive, dropping by 0.97 percentage points in monthly terms and landing at 30.76 percent.



Coming in at a close third on the list is “YouTube,” holding steady at 10.27 percent, which is a dip of 5.04 percent from last month’s numbers.

Pinterest is sitting pretty in the fourth spot when it comes to this indicator. Its slice of the local pie shrank by 0.91 percentage points compared to the last month, landing at 6.15 percent.



The media platform “X” has climbed the ranks to snag the fifth spot in the Azerbaijani social network scene, boasting a popularity rate of 7.2 percent, which is a slight uptick of 0.1 percent over the past month.

LinkedIn secured the sixth position in the hierarchy, achieving a market share of 1.65 percent, reflecting an increment of 0.47 percent compared to the preceding month.



The proportion of alternative social media platforms constituted 1.28 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel