Türkiye's Ankara set to roll out red carpet for next session of OIC Statistical Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The next session of the Statistical Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Ankara on October 1-3, the representative of the Center for Statistics, Economic and Social Studies, and Personnel Training, Abdulhamid Ozturk said at the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the Statistical Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is a high-level commission, meetings of which are held annually with the participation of the heads of national statistical services.

"Next week, we'll hold the 14th session of the OIC Statistical Commission. We'll discuss the action program for 2026-2030, modernization of national statistical services through digitalization, and other issues," Ozturk added.