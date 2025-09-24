Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin goes up in price
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight price increase, with the latest edition selling for roughly $1,820, while older versions and fractional coins also recorded moderate gains. Ongoing fluctuations in gold prices are linked to the country’s floating foreign exchange system introduced by the Central Bank.
