Azerbaijan logs mines and ammunition found across Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, September 24. A total of 228,689 hectares of land, including 84,146 hectares in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, have been cleared of mines and other explosive devices of war in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Working Group on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance in Jabrayil district.

The meeting noted that as a result of the clearance operations, 210,655 explosive devices were detected and neutralized.

As many as 14 anti-tank mines, 95 anti-personnel mines, and 1,286 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were detected and neutralized in the liberated areas on September 15-21.

