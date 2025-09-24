Iran sees bright future as regional power alongside strong neighbors - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Iran is poised for a promising future as a regional power alongside its strong neighboring countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a session dedicated to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian highlighted that the region currently faces instability and tensions, and emphasized that Iran supports a collaborative approach ensuring collective security through joint defense cooperation and coordinated responses to threats.

He mentioned that this vision is a real team effort, putting energy security front and center, making sure resources are used fairly, keeping the economy on an even keel, protecting the environment for the kids down the line, and honoring territorial integrity and sovereignty, all while leaning on peace as the bedrock of strength.

"Meanwhile, the US and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian cities and infrastructure even as diplomatic efforts were underway. These actions dealt a severe blow to diplomacy and undermined initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability. The attacks claimed the lives of numerous commanders, children, women, scientists, and intellectuals in Iran, significantly eroding international trust and the prospects for regional peace.

If such dangerous measures are not curbed, their consequences could extend globally. Attacks on nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), deliberate attempts to target officials and leaders of UN member states, and assaults on media personnel are unacceptable and cannot be condoned by any nation," he stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel