ABB group hits ground running with Azerbaijan-based production line (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Products from the ABB Group will be locally produced for the first time in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, a contract was signed between "Eel Electric" LLC, a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park under the Management of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones, and ABB Group (Türkiye) for the installation of Modular Panel Systems. The agreement was signed by Vusal Mirzayev, Director of "Eel Electric" LLC, and Mahmud Rzayev, the company’s country manager.

Under the partnership, both parties will produce medium- and low-voltage electrical panels branded ABB, recognized globally, at "Eel Electric" LLC’s facility in Aghdam Industrial Park. Production will utilize ABB Group’s advanced technology.

With over 140 years of experience, ABB Group is a global leader in electrification and automation technologies, employing more than 110,000 people worldwide.

"Eel Electric" LLC operates on 1.7 hectares within the industrial park, manufacturing electrical distribution equipment, electrical panels, and concrete substations. The facility’s annual capacity includes 600 medium-voltage units, 600 low-voltage units, 150 monoblock concrete substations, and 140 charging stations for electric vehicles.

