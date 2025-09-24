Kazakhstan’s Baiterek checking out fresh investment shots with Cypriot business leader
Photo: Baiterek Holding's official website
A meeting took place between Timur Onzhanov of Baiterek National Managing Holding and the Cypriot Successful Business Leaders’ Club delegation to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. Key topics included attracting investments to Kazakhstan, collaboration in corporate law, fund management, tax planning, ESG, and joint innovation projects.
