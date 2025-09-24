Kazakhstan set to unveil aviation initiatives at ICAO assembly in Montreal

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. Kazakhstan will present 33 aviation initiatives for the first time at the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The proposed solutions will form the basis for the development of important documents of the organization that will define the agenda of global civil aviation for the next three years.

The 42nd session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is taking place at the ICAO headquarters from September 23 to October 3, 2025. More than 3,000 delegates from 193 countries worldwide are participating.

"The Kazakh delegation is led by Saltanat Tompieva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Timur Tlegenov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO. Kazakhstan's participation in the ICAO Assembly is of priority importance for protecting the country's political and economic interests and enhancing its role and significance in the international aviation community," the statement reads.

The 42nd Assembly session was opened by ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar. In his welcome address to participants, ICAO Council President Salvatore Scaccitano emphasized that global aviation is facing a number of worldwide challenges that require joint solutions.

"The way we shape the future of aviation today will determine the opportunities this industry offers to the world for future generations. May this Assembly be remembered as the one that set the course for aviation development in the 21st century. Your discussions and resolutions over these two weeks will set the strategic direction for aviation development for decades to come," said Sciacchitano.

He also pointed out that aviation must stay the bedrock of sustainable global mobility, come hell or high water. In the face of growing demand for air travel, the industry must ensure a balance between safety, development, and environmental protection. Special attention should be paid to the decarbonization of aviation, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the development of new generations of specialists. He also emphasized the need to develop civil aviation for landlocked countries.

During the meetings of the Executive Committee and specialized commissions of the ICAO Assembly, Kazakh delegates will present 33 initiatives—measures aimed at enhancing flight safety and aviation security.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized UN agency established in 1944. ICAO has 7 regional offices. The Republic of Kazakhstan has been a member of ICAO since 1992 and is accredited to the European and North Atlantic Office (EUR/NAT) in Paris.

Kazakhstan’s initiatives (working and informational documents) will be presented during the meetings of the Technical, Legal, and Administrative Commissions and the Executive Committee of the 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

ICAO working documents are the bread and butter of official materials submitted by states and ICAO bodies to sessions, serving as the jumping-off point for discussions and decision-making.

The documents contain specific measures or decisions on policy, flight safety, aviation security, environmental protection, navigation, and passenger rights and serve as the basis for ICAO resolutions or mandates, shaping the agenda and final decisions for global civil aviation for the next three years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel