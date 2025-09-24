2nd AZHAB Forum will be held in Baku (VIDEO)

Panel discussions on various topics, seminar, and exhibition will be organized within the framework of the AZHAB FORUM.

On October 7–8, Baku will host another prestigious event — the Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum. This year, the Forum will be held for the second time with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the theme “Halal Industry as a Source of Resilience in the Rapidly Changing World”.

The two-day Forum aims to contribute to establishing new partnerships in the fields of investment and trade, fostering the exchange of ideas and experiences, and promoting the attraction of foreign investments to Azerbaijan. The Forum will bring together representatives of relevant institutions from both domestic and foreign countries, industry experts, academics, entrepreneurs, and representatives of international organizations.

The “AZHAB Forum 2025” will consist of two components: a conference and an exhibition. Within the framework of the conference, traditional sectors of the halal industry, including finance and tourism, as well as halal business management, the green transition, the role of women in business, and other emerging directions, will be discussed. Additionally, the first session of the Forum will be dedicated to the official founding ceremony of the “OIC-SME Network”, which serves to strengthen the cooperation of institutions supporting SMEs within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In the exhibition part of the Forum, products and services produced by companies from Azerbaijan and abroad will be showcased. At last year’s Forum, nearly 30 local and foreign companies presented their products and services in the exhibition. This year’s exhibition is expected to be held on a larger scale with the participation of more countries. Currently, registration for local and foreign companies to take part in the exhibition is ongoing. The exhibition will provide local and international companies with the opportunity to showcase their products and services to a wide audience, establish new partnerships, find sector-specific collaborators, engage directly with potential clients, expand export opportunities, exchange experiences and technologies, and become acquainted with innovations, trends, and standards in the halal industry.

Within the framework of “AZHAB Forum 2025,” a two-day seminar titled “Think Halal: What Every Business Should Know” will also be organized by the Islamic Chamber Halal Services. During the seminar, business representatives from various sectors will receive information on the halal business model, existing standards in the field, and the access of products to international markets. In the Expert Corner, participants will be offered individual consulting services on halal certification.

This year’s Forum will be organized in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), the Islamic Chamber Halal Services, and Caspian Event Organisers LLC, with sponsorship provided by ATENA LLC.

It should be noted that the first AZHAB Forum was held in October 2024, with approximately 350 guests in total, including nearly 100 participants from various regions of the world, such as Australia, the United States, Eurasia, and Africa. The first AZHAB Forum was supported by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC through the relevant resolution.

For more information about the AZHAB Forum, visit: https://azhabforum.az/en/main