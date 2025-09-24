Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan drop in 5M2025
Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan fell to about $38 million, totaling nearly 24,000 tons, driven mainly by petrochemical, agricultural, and industrial products. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports reached roughly $21 billion, showing a slight decline in value but a small increase in volume compared with last year.
