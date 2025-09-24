Azerbaijan shows interest in UNICEF's local health reporting model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan is exploring UNICEF’s local health reporting model, said Yves Jacques, Head of the Data, Analytics, Planning, and Monitoring Section at UNICEF, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd International Statistics Forum in Baku on “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects,” Jacques explained that the model aims to contextualize administrative health data collected at the district level, generating operational reports for each district every month.

“While this requires the creation of thousands of monthly reports, statistical accuracy and local context are preserved. Collaboration between government agencies and UNICEF in this area can support more flexible and precise decision-making in health policy. Only existing administrative data are used, without relying on external sources, and artificial intelligence is applied solely to report results, minimizing the risk of data distortion,” he said.

According to Jacques, the framework could function as a pivotal case study for optimizing district-level health data governance in Azerbaijan and strategizing community health service delivery.

