Russian energy giant aims to make waves in Uzbek market

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. Konstantin Zlygostev, Trade Representative of Russia in Uzbekistan, held a working meeting with Shakarbek Osmonov, Director of Gazprom’s Representative Office in Uzbekistan, to discuss the company’s ongoing projects in the country and their role in strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, Trend reports, citing Trade Representation of Russia in Uzbekistan

The meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming Business Club session at the Trade Representation, scheduled for September 25, 2025, in Tashkent.

Gazprom continues to assert its dominance as a key stakeholder in the Uzbek energy sector landscape. In 2024, the enterprise adeptly finalized the reactivation of output at the Shakhpakhty site and is presently propelling the advancement of exploration and extraction at the Djel (Ustyurt) location.

