Turkmenistan Airlines scaling back flights on Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi route

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan Airlines will reduce the number of daily flights on the Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi route from three to two starting October 1, Trend reports via the airline’s official website.

According to the new schedule, flight frequencies on other domestic routes will remain unchanged. The carrier will continue to operate five weekly flights on both the Ashgabat-Balkanabat and Ashgabat-Dashoguz routes, six flights per week on the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat route, three on the Ashgabat-Mary route, and two on the Ashgabat-Kerki route.

Additionally, the airline will maintain direct connections between regional centers. Dashoguz will be linked with Balkanabat, Turkmenabat, and Mary, while Turkmenabat will operate flights to Balkanabat. Connections will also be available between Mary and Kerki to Balkanabat.

The company underscored that temporal departure parameters may be recalibrated in accordance with operational exigencies, with certain delayed flights projected to reach their designated terminals on the subsequent calendar day.

