Uzbekistan, ECO strengthen regional security and law enforcement cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. On the sidelines of the 6th Meeting of the Attorneys/Prosecutors General of the ECO Member States, ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad Khan held a bilateral meeting with Rahmatullayev Ayubxon, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, to discuss regional security, public safety, and law enforcement cooperation, Trend reports.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan continues to strengthen public safety and uphold the rule of law through a comprehensive program of reforms and proactive policing.

Appreciating Uzbekistan’s significant efforts in fostering the rule of law and the importance of sharing these experiences with other ECO Member States, the Secretary General highlighted the need to deepen cooperation across all areas through experience sharing. He also noted that ECO is finalizing its next vision document, “Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation 2035,” a title proposed by the Honorable President of Uzbekistan, which will also address issues under the purview of interior ministries across the ECO region.

Both sides underlined the significance of the upcoming 4th ECO Interior Ministers’ Meeting, themed “Regional Stability, Security, and Sustainable Development,” scheduled for October in Tehran. The meeting is expected to serve as a key multilateral forum for addressing critical security challenges that affect regional stability and socioeconomic progress.

Uzbekistan’s economic role in the ECO is steadily rising. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central Asia, with a population exceeding 37 million and a GDP of over $115 billion. By the end of 2024, trade volume with ECO countries reached around $12 billion. Key partners include Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, with growing trade and economic ties to Iran, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel