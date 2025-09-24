Kazakhstan signs off on extradition agreement with Morocco

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. The Mazhilis of Kazakhstan (the lower house of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan) has ratified the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco on extradition, signed on December 12, 2024, in the city of Rabat, according to which the parties agree to hand over to each other individuals located in their territories for the purpose of bringing them to justice or carrying out court sentences, Trend reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis.

As it was agreed, only persons who have committed a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for a term of at least one year or a more severe penalty under the laws of the parties shall be subject to extradition.

“At the same time, extradition for the purpose of enforcing a sentence is allowed provided that at the time of the request the unserved term of the sentence is at least six months,” the statement says.

The document also defines grounds for refusal of extradition. These include cases where the person is a citizen of the requested party, the offense is of a political nature, the request is related to prosecution or punishment based on race, religion, or nationality, a military offense was committed, or the person has been granted asylum by the requested party.

The competent authorities for implementing the agreement are designated as the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Morocco.

