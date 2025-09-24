Nasimi Festival carrying on in poet's hometown of Shamakhi in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The second day of the Nasimi - Poetry, Spirituality and Art Festival continues in Shamakhi, the birthplace of the great poet, Trend reports.

The festival, held for the first time at the Nasimi Gardens Complex, began with an artistic program dedicated to the creativity of Imadaddin Nasimi with the participation of well-known and beloved singers, vocalists, and reciters.

Accompanied by the Ancient Musical Instruments Ensemble, under the artistic direction of People's Artist Munis Sharifov, performances by singers Alim Gasimov, Fargana Gasimova, as well as Ilkin Dovlatov, and Huseyn Malikov were heard, and poems were read by reciters Mehriban Zaki, Khalida Guliyeva, Khazar Suleymanli, Gasim Naghi, Aliagha Tapdigov, Firuza Ismayil, and Lala Suleymanli.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, and held in partnership with ICESCO, the Nasimi - Poetry, Spirituality and Art Festival is dedicated to the creativity of Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417), one of the great poets and thinkers of the East, and aims to keep poetry and art alive.

The poems of the great poet are not merely showcases of linguistic brilliance; they echo through the corridors of time, resonating with a profound significance that remains vibrant in the present day.

The festival will unfurl its vibrant tapestry in the evening, weaving together an artistic program and unveiling the "Nasimi Dastani" ballet, reborn in a fresh and enchanting landscape.

