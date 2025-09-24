Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Airports strikes landmark deal with Helaba Bank to upgrade aviation set-up

Economy Materials 24 September 2025 15:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbekistan Airports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. Uzbekistan Airports has signed a direct foreign financing agreement with the reputable German institution Helaba Bank, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, the company will receive long-term financing without a sovereign guarantee. The funds will be allocated to modernize international airports using advanced specialized equipment.

“This is not only a significant step for our company but also a recognition of Uzbekistan’s growing credibility on the international stage. The trust placed in us by one of Europe’s leading banks reflects the effectiveness of the reforms underway in the country. This financing will accelerate the modernization of airports, introduce cutting-edge technologies, and create world-class conditions for passengers and partners. We are confident that this agreement will give a new impetus to the development of aviation infrastructure and strengthen Uzbekistan’s role as a key transport hub in the region,” the Uzbekistan Airports press service commented.

The signing of the agreement is the result of transformative processes, as well as management and financial reforms implemented at Uzbekistan Airports in recent years. The company’s reliability in international markets is further supported by the “BB” rating, awarded for the first time by Fitch Ratings.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports and the leadership of Helaba Bank.

Helaba Group employs more than 6,600 people across 18 locations in Germany and worldwide. The bank supports its customers in achieving their goals both nationally and globally, serving as a reliable commercial bank, a central bank partner, a collaborator for the German Sparkassen, and a committed regional development bank.

