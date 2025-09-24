Working Group on Mine Clearance holds meeting in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Jabrayil hosted a meeting of the Working Group on Demining and Unexploded Ordnance under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, established to manage issues in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports via ANAMA.

The session focused on the progress of humanitarian demining activities, upcoming objectives, and current challenges.

Members of the group first visited ongoing demining operations in Fuzuli district's Horadiz village and Jabrayil district's Horovlu village, observing the neutralization process of mines and unexploded ordnance.

During the meeting, ANAMA Chairman and Working Group Head Vugar Suleymanov provided an update on demining projects in liberated territories. He noted that a total of 228,690 hectares of land in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, including 84,147 hectares in specific areas, have been cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war, with 210,655 explosive devices detected and neutralized.

Vahid Hajiyev, the Presidential Special Representative for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, highlighted that rapid restoration works in the liberated areas aim to ensure safe and sustainable resettlement of former internally displaced persons. He stressed that clearing lands of mines and unexploded ordnance remains one of the most critical tasks to achieve these goals.

Other members of the Working Group shared updates on demining activities carried out by their respective agencies, with all reports discussed during the session.

