Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss expanding direct flights and aviation cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. As part of the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, head of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport, Saltanat Tompiyeva, held a meeting with the head of the delegation of the State of Qatar, President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, Trend reports via Committee of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation. Both sides expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in flight safety, aviation security, personnel training, and increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.

“An expanded legal framework has enabled strengthened cooperation between our countries. As a result, Qatar Airways has nearly doubled the number of flights to Almaty, giving passengers from Kazakhstan the opportunity to travel around the world via Doha and the airline’s network. We believe that the launch of flights to Astana will further strengthen cooperation between our countries and benefit Qatar Airways,” Tompiyeva stated during the meeting.

The meeting additionally encompassed synergies in aeronautical training and pedagogical frameworks. Focused emphasis was placed on the upskilling of air traffic management personnel and the cultivation of adept specialists within this sector.



The convergence of the civil aviation regulatory bodies from both nations transpired amidst the 42nd Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, Canada.



Qatar is positioned as a contender for re-election to Group III of the ICAO Council, which comprises nations selected through geographic representation criteria.

Airlines of Kazakhstan and Qatar are authorized to operate up to 38 flights per week: 14 weekly flights between Astana and Doha, 14 weekly flights between Almaty and Doha, and 10 weekly cargo flights to any destinations in either country, with the right to use fifth freedom traffic rights under Kazakhstan’s implemented “open skies” policy. Currently, 13 regular and 7 non-scheduled flights are operated weekly between Kazakhstan and Qatar by Air Astana, SCAT, and Qatar Airways.

