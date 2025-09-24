Qatar’s outbound remittances to Azerbaijan jump in 6M2025
Remittances from Qatar to Azerbaijan surged to about $8.5 million, marking strong growth compared with last year. Overall, remittances to Azerbaijan from abroad fell to roughly $534 million, while transfers sent from Azerbaijan abroad dropped to around $238 million.
