Presidents of Tajikistan, France discuss climate cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 24. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the advancement of joint initiatives, including issues related to water and climate, Trend reports, citing the Presidential Administration of Tajikistan.

The discussions centered on amplifying bilateral synergies and fortifying collaborative frameworks within multilateral entities to advance collective endeavors. The two leaders engaged in a dialogue, articulating perspectives on a spectrum of additional subjects of reciprocal significance.

President Rahmon is currently in New York, where he addressed the general debates of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In 2024, Rahmon proposed a new initiative to proclaim the “Decade of Peacebuilding for the Sake of Future Generations” under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.

