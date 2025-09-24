Family descendants of great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi visit Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The participants of the Nasimi festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, in partnership with ICESCO, include representatives of the prominent Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi's descendants, Trend reports.

Today, the kin of the poet engaged in a commemorative visitation to the Shahkhandan mausoleum located in Shamakhi.



The sepulchral structure, housing the remains of Nasimi's sibling Shahi Khandan, distinguishes itself within the corpus of medieval edifices in Azerbaijan through its distinctive architectural vernacular and profound historical import.



In 2019, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation executed comprehensive refurbishment initiatives surrounding the mausoleum situated within the Shahkhandan necropolis, aligning with the thematic observance of the "Year of Nasimi".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel