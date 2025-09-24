Uzbekistan, Germany explore new horizons in trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhromjon Aloyev, held a meeting with Ambassador of Germany, Manfred Huterer, during which they discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

In particular, the parties concentrated on fostering political discourse, enhancing trade and economic synergies, exploring investment avenues, and facilitating cultural and humanitarian interactions.

They also addressed further strengthening of bilateral and multilateral relations and discussed plans for joint events in 2025. Focused efforts were directed towards engaging premier German enterprises and cutting-edge technologies to execute investment initiatives centered on the advanced processing of raw materials and fostering sustainable employment opportunities throughout Uzbekistan's diverse regions.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Germany reached an impressive $854.4 million during the January-August 2025 timeframe, showcasing a robust 25 percent escalation relative to the $682.0 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

