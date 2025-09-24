South Korea’s EcoMotion to kick tires on Bishkek CHP feasibility study

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 24. South Korean EcoMotion is preparing to conduct a preliminary techno-economic feasibility study on the implementation of air purification technologies and high-voltage electrostatic precipitators (HVPS) at the Bishkek combined heat and power plant (CHP), Trend reports via the Bishkek City Mayor’s Office.

The initiative includes an assessment of existing dust collection systems, modeling of purification efficiency and energy savings, development of a roadmap for HVPS implementation, preparation of recommendations for government authorities, and expansion of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea.

The project titled Integrated Political and Technological Solutions to Reduce Air Pollution and Implement High-Voltage Power Sources (HVPS) at Bishkek CHP will be implemented under the Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP).

The results of this preliminary study are planned to be scaled up and disseminated through broader international initiatives, such as Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects, via inter-country consultations.

This initiative is part of the Clean Air – Bishkek project, which falls under the Bishkek City Development Program. One of the program’s key goals is to ensure clean air and improve the city’s environmental conditions.

EcoMotion specializes in the development and implementation of HVPS technologies, as well as conducting techno-economic and environmental studies in the energy sector.