Beijing expands its footprint in Central Asian and Caspian Energy markets, expert says

25 September 2025

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Beijing's role in the energy markets of Central Asia and the Caspian region is growing, Julien Mathonniere, an economist at Energy Intelligence Group, said at the "Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trading, and Logistics" event in Baku, Trend reports.

"China is increasing its presence in the region's energy market. Particular attention is being paid to pipeline projects, in particular the resumption of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan gas pipeline, which reflects Beijing's growing influence in the energy policy of Central Asia and the Caspian region," he said.

Mathonniere noted another regional trend, namely the increase in Russian gas supplies to Central Asia. There has been a rise in Russian gas imports to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. This points to long-term structural changes in these countries' relations with their traditional partners, Russia and China.

