Kazakhstan Senate approves amendments to EAEU customs code on e-commerce

Photo: Official website of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. The Senate of Kazakhstan (the upper house of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan) has approved amendments to the EAEU Customs Code Treaty, Trend reports via the press service of the Senate of Kazakhstan.

The provisions of the ratified Protocol amending the Treaty on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union relate to the regulation of e-commerce.

"The document defines the terms ‘e-commerce operator’ and ‘goods purchased through e-commerce’. Such goods can now be processed in a simplified manner using an electronic customs declaration," the statement reads.

In addition, the amendments introduce the possibility of applying special customs procedures for e-commerce participants. This will reduce the time required for processing goods and lower administrative burdens.

The law will ensure unified approaches among EAEU member states and simplify cross-border transactions for entrepreneurs and consumers.