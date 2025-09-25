Azerbaijani FM meets with President of International Committee of Red Cross (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan-ICRC cooperation and exploring future collaboration opportunities.

Minister Bayramov has highlighted the importance of ICRC’s efforts in clarifying the fate of missing Azerbaijanis.