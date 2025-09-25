Azerbaijan's trade turnover with US ramps up in 8M2025
Azerbaijan-US trade reached $799.6 million this year, up 4.8 percent from 2024. Exports dropped to $45.2 million, while imports rose to $754.3 million. The US accounted for 2.49 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade, ranking seventh.
