Azerbaijan lifts curtain on bitumen and concrete output in 8M2025

Azerbaijan's bitumen production reached 51,600 tons of bitumen from January through August this year, down 5,900 tons, or 10.3 percent, from the same period last year. In the same timeframe, the country produced 2.9 million tons of concrete. Both bitumen production (down by 5,900 tons) and concrete production (down by 262,000 tons) showed declines in 2025 compared to 2024.

