Azerbaijan sees major growth in remittances from Poland for 1H2025

Personal remittances from Azerbaijan to Poland dropped to $2.2 million in H1 2025, down 19.3 percent. Azerbaijan accounted for 0.9 percent of Poland's remittances, ranking 18th. Remittances from Poland to Azerbaijan grew 31.6 percent to $2.25 million, with Poland's share at 0.4 percent.

