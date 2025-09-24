Azerbaijan sees major growth in remittances from Poland for 1H2025
Personal remittances from Azerbaijan to Poland dropped to $2.2 million in H1 2025, down 19.3 percent. Azerbaijan accounted for 0.9 percent of Poland's remittances, ranking 18th. Remittances from Poland to Azerbaijan grew 31.6 percent to $2.25 million, with Poland's share at 0.4 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy