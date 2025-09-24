Azerbaijan turns investment knob up in Japan’s Economy
Foreign direct investments (FDI) from Japan to Azerbaijan reached $108 million in the first half of 2025, a 13 percent decrease from the previous year. Japan’s investments accounted for 3.4 percent of total FDI in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's investments in Japan rose by 38.1 percent, reaching $7.8 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy