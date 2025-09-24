Azerbaijan turns investment knob up in Japan’s Economy

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from Japan to Azerbaijan reached $108 million in the first half of 2025, a 13 percent decrease from the previous year. Japan’s investments accounted for 3.4 percent of total FDI in Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's investments in Japan rose by 38.1 percent, reaching $7.8 million.

